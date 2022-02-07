Sign up
Photo 403
Polar night
Flash of Red Monday prompt - low key emphasizing black.
This walrus is carved of soapstone and hails from the Canadian arctic. Definitely BOB if you are so inclined.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
516
photos
125
followers
133
following
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
7th February 2022 10:43am
carving
,
walrus
,
low-key
,
for2022
,
g85-experiments
Lin
ace
Lovely low key
February 8th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Great low key shot. I'm now wishing I had participated in this challenge.
February 8th, 2022
KWind
ace
Beautiful. My husband worked in Iqaluit a couple of times and came home with such things. They are so heavy!!
February 8th, 2022
