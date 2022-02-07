Previous
Polar night by ljmanning
Polar night

Flash of Red Monday prompt - low key emphasizing black.
This walrus is carved of soapstone and hails from the Canadian arctic. Definitely BOB if you are so inclined.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well.
Lin ace
Lovely low key
February 8th, 2022  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Great low key shot. I'm now wishing I had participated in this challenge.
February 8th, 2022  
KWind ace
Beautiful. My husband worked in Iqaluit a couple of times and came home with such things. They are so heavy!!
February 8th, 2022  
