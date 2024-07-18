Sign up
Photo 1295
I’ll be watching you
Google tells me this is a White-faced Meadowhawk. There were a couple of them checking out the garden today.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1594
photos
154
followers
111
following
354% complete
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1289
1290
1291
299
1292
1293
1294
1295
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
18th July 2024 2:14pm
Tags
insect
,
garden
,
dragonfly
,
meadowhawk
,
white-faced-meadowhawk
GaryW
Love the wings!
July 19th, 2024
