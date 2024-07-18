Previous
I’ll be watching you by ljmanning
Photo 1295

I’ll be watching you

Google tells me this is a White-faced Meadowhawk. There were a couple of them checking out the garden today.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
GaryW
Love the wings!
July 19th, 2024  
