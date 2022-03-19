Sign up
Photo 443
Along the bank
The fog rolled back in with a vengeance today, so down to the river I went.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
5
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
570
photos
132
followers
138
following
438
439
440
126
441
442
443
127
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
19th March 2022 11:00am
trees
spring
river
fog
JackieR
ace
This is beautiful
March 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful foggy scene!
March 19th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely atmosphere!
March 19th, 2022
Bucktree
Good call on heading down to the river. Excellent shot.
March 19th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
those tones are wonderful!
March 19th, 2022
