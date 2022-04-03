Previous
Crocuses in snow by ljmanning
Photo 458

Crocuses in snow

Spring is still happening but winter is back. This is basically April in Southern Ontario in one photo.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

LManning (Laura)

Milanie ace
You made such a pretty picture of this!
April 4th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Pretty
April 4th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love to see them popping up through the snow. Good shot!
April 4th, 2022  
