Photo 458
Crocuses in snow
Spring is still happening but winter is back. This is basically April in Southern Ontario in one photo.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
snow
flowers
spring
crocus
Milanie
ace
You made such a pretty picture of this!
April 4th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Pretty
April 4th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love to see them popping up through the snow. Good shot!
April 4th, 2022
