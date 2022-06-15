Sign up
Photo 531
Bee butt
He was pretty much the only thing moving on this hot, humid, hazy day.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
garden
,
baptisia
,
carpenter-bee
Mags
ace
What a lovely capture! I love those flowers.
June 16th, 2022
