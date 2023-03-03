Sign up
Photo 792
Kitchen closeup
Some rosemary waiting to be sprinkled. Mucking about with the macro lens today.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
996
photos
146
followers
129
following
Tags
kitchen
,
macro
,
cooking
,
herb
,
rosemary
Brigette
ace
Nice
What are you making?!
March 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely macro! I wonder what goodies you're fixing to cook up.
March 4th, 2023
What are you making?!