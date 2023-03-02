Sign up
Photo 791
Madly off in all directions
Which is a pretty good description of my day. No time for photos, so this view of the mill pond is from last weekend.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
785
786
787
788
204
789
790
791
8
1
1
365
SM-S901W
26th February 2023 8:49am
winter
shadows
trees
clouds
landscape
pond
Mags
ace
A beautiful view and blue tones! I know the feeling.
March 3rd, 2023
