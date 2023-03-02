Previous
Madly off in all directions by ljmanning
Madly off in all directions

Which is a pretty good description of my day. No time for photos, so this view of the mill pond is from last weekend.
2nd March 2023

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
A beautiful view and blue tones! I know the feeling.
March 3rd, 2023  
