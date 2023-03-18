Sign up
Photo 807
The Gate House
The Gate House Inn and Restaurant, all lit up at twilight. In beautiful Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario.
18th March 2023
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
twilight
hotel
evening
inn
Shutterbug
I love the indigo and gold. Beautiful shot.
March 19th, 2023
Mags
Beautiful night capture! What's that star?
March 19th, 2023
Diana
Wonderful capture and colours, so inviting looking.
March 19th, 2023
