Cloudscape
Taken for the artist challenge - Alfred Stieglitz. I’m quite captivated by his view of clouds. There may be more of these to come, I’m thinking.
Challenge details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48374/new-artist-challenge-alfred-stieglitz
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
12th September 2023 7:41pm
sky
clouds
black-white
cloudscape
a-stieglitz
Shutterbug
This capture makes a beautiful cloudscape. Seems to fit with the author well.
September 13th, 2023
Corinne C
Ethereal
September 13th, 2023
GaryW
Fascinating!
September 13th, 2023
Walks @ 7
Interesting
September 13th, 2023
