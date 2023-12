Tiffany Falls

I played with a new toy today. On a Black Friday sale I bought myself a little clip-on ND filter, designed for smartphones. Fitting it is rather fussy, but I was pretty pleased with the result. Behold my first long exposure waterfall image! Worth it to view on black, if you have the time.



This is Tiffany Falls in Ancaster, a 21m high cascade waterfall. In the winter people ice climb up it. The water level was fairly low, but it’s still pretty.