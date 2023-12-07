Previous
Christmas Cactus by ljmanning
Christmas Cactus

The Christmas Cactus is doing its thing right on schedule.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
A lovely close up.
December 8th, 2023  
How pretty
December 8th, 2023  
Lovely blossom! I could never get mine to bloom.
December 8th, 2023  
@marlboromaam A lot of benign neglect Mags. 😆 They won’t bloom unless they’re rootbound and largely ignored. My kind of plant!
December 8th, 2023  
@ljmanning LOL! I did that too and still - no blooms. Poor thing finally died on me. My house just isn't conducive to live plants.
December 8th, 2023  
