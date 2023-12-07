Sign up
Christmas Cactus
The Christmas Cactus is doing its thing right on schedule.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
houseplant
,
cactus
,
bloom
,
christmas-cactus
Corinne C
ace
A lovely close up.
December 8th, 2023
Milanie
ace
How pretty
December 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely blossom! I could never get mine to bloom.
December 8th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
@marlboromaam
A lot of benign neglect Mags. 😆 They won't bloom unless they're rootbound and largely ignored. My kind of plant!
December 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
LOL! I did that too and still - no blooms. Poor thing finally died on me. My house just isn't conducive to live plants.
December 8th, 2023
