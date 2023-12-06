Previous
A chattering of starlings by ljmanning
Photo 1070

A chattering of starlings

And chattering they were! So many gathered on this hydro pylon I don’t think one more could have fit. Who decides which one gets what position? Is the little fella right out the front the boss? I have so many questions…
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Joanne Diochon ace
Or maybe he is the outcast who they won't let in?
December 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow so many starlings perched on the pylon. Ha ha, yes there is a boss isn't there. He is probably saying 'I guess you are wondering why I have gathered you here today'
December 7th, 2023  
