Previous
Photo 1070
A chattering of starlings
And chattering they were! So many gathered on this hydro pylon I don’t think one more could have fit. Who decides which one gets what position? Is the little fella right out the front the boss? I have so many questions…
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1324
photos
152
followers
118
following
293% complete
View this month »
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
6th December 2023 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
clouds
,
silhouette
,
starlings
,
pylon
Joanne Diochon
ace
Or maybe he is the outcast who they won't let in?
December 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow so many starlings perched on the pylon. Ha ha, yes there is a boss isn't there. He is probably saying 'I guess you are wondering why I have gathered you here today'
December 7th, 2023
