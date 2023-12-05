Sign up
Photo 1069
Prismatic duck
Today has been a bit of a wash, photo and time-wise, so I’m archive-diving to bring you this mallard duck that I prettied up in Prisma.
5th December 2023
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
duck
mallard
prisma
Mags
Ooo! I really like this.
December 6th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
Very nice colours and shapes.
December 6th, 2023
Corinne C
This is so pretty!
December 6th, 2023
