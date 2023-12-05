Previous
Prismatic duck by ljmanning
Photo 1069

Prismatic duck

Today has been a bit of a wash, photo and time-wise, so I’m archive-diving to bring you this mallard duck that I prettied up in Prisma.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
292% complete

Mags ace
Ooo! I really like this.
December 6th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very nice colours and shapes.
December 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is so pretty!
December 6th, 2023  
