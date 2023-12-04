Sign up
Photo 1068
To everything there is a season
Still cold, still damp, still grey. Maybe some sun on Wednesday. Fingers crossed.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1322
photos
152
followers
118
following
292% complete
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
5
2
1
365
SM-S901W
4th December 2023 4:29pm
decay
leaves
black-white
black-and-white
the-byrds
Mags
ace
Amazing texture in your dried leaves! Wishing you sunshine. We've had three days of dark and cloudy skies without one drop of rain. Weird weather, but the sun shined today.
December 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 5th, 2023
