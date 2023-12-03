Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1067
The last one
The final leaf still clinging to our neighbour’s Japanese Maple , in the cold, gray rain.
Rather better on black, I think.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1321
photos
152
followers
118
following
292% complete
View this month »
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
Latest from all albums
253
1062
254
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
3rd December 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
rain
,
autumn
,
maple
,
acer
,
japanese-maple
,
ac-polak
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close