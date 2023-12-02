Previous
Tiny cardboard world by ljmanning
Tiny cardboard world

The local school of architecture is holding its annual showcase of student work. I never cease to be amazed by how detailed the models are that they create, and all of it done with cardboard and balsa wood.
2nd December 2023

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
292% complete

Mags
That is so very cool!
December 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
December 3rd, 2023  
Milanie
The dof really makes this one stand out
December 3rd, 2023  
