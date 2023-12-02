Sign up
Tiny cardboard world
The local school of architecture is holding its annual showcase of student work. I never cease to be amazed by how detailed the models are that they create, and all of it done with cardboard and balsa wood.
2nd December 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
2nd December 2023 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
model
,
craft
,
miniature
,
darkroom-minilife
Mags
ace
That is so very cool!
December 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 3rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
The dof really makes this one stand out
December 3rd, 2023
