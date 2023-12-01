Previous
Elephant toes by ljmanning
Elephant toes

Or maybe just a chunk of ginger through a macro lens.
Many, many thanks for sending my little puffed up goldfinch to the Top Twenty this week. I appreciate every visit, comment, and fav.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
