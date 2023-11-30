Sign up
Photo 1064
Migration theatre
The Canada Geese in this area don’t migrate; they are here year-round. But in the spring and the fall they still form up in their flocks, even though they aren’t actually going anywhere. I often wonder where they imagine they are going…
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
geese
,
flying
,
flock
,
cirrus
,
canada-geese
