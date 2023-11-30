Previous
Migration theatre by ljmanning
Photo 1064

Migration theatre

The Canada Geese in this area don’t migrate; they are here year-round. But in the spring and the fall they still form up in their flocks, even though they aren’t actually going anywhere. I often wonder where they imagine they are going…
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
291% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise