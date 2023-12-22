Sign up
Photo 1086
Reflected reflections
Christmas lights inside, and Christmas lights outside. Likely BOB.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
christmas
,
window
,
reflections
,
lights
,
theme-december2023
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful shot!
December 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Splendid capture!
December 23rd, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nicely thought provoking
December 23rd, 2023
