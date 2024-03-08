Sign up
Photo 1163
Riding the Rail
Went for a vintage/film look on this one.
8th March 2024
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Comments
2
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
8th March 2024 12:17pm
Tags
train
railway
track
Mags
Super POV! I love the rusty textures.
March 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
Love the pov.
March 9th, 2024
