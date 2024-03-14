Sign up
Previous
Photo 1169
One for the rust lovers
Rust, shadows and peeling paint. A perfect combo.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
9
5
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1442
photos
153
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
13th March 2024 4:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
chain
,
old
,
rust
,
weathered
,
lock
Steve
Love it
March 14th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful colours
March 14th, 2024
Liz Gooster
Didn’t realise I was a rust lover but I definitely am!!
March 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb colors
March 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh yeah - I'm a rust junkie! =)
March 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such great colour contrasts.
March 14th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Love the colors. Interesting that the broken lock seems to have become part of it.
March 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Better than modern art!
March 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 14th, 2024
