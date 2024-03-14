Previous
One for the rust lovers by ljmanning
Photo 1169

One for the rust lovers

Rust, shadows and peeling paint. A perfect combo.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
320% complete

Steve
Love it
March 14th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Wonderful colours
March 14th, 2024  
Liz Gooster
Didn’t realise I was a rust lover but I definitely am!!
March 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb colors
March 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh yeah - I'm a rust junkie! =)
March 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such great colour contrasts.
March 14th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Love the colors. Interesting that the broken lock seems to have become part of it.
March 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Better than modern art!
March 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 14th, 2024  
