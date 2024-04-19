Previous
Purple Finch by ljmanning
Purple Finch

It’s been rather a finch festival in our backyard this week.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

LManning (Laura)

Such a delightful capture! They congregate in my backyard too. They seem to be very social with each other.
April 20th, 2024  
This purple finch is lovely and much more deeply coloured than my usual House Finches. We have an abundance of the house ones this year too and an abundance of robins.
April 20th, 2024  
Gorgeous bird and exceptional capture. I remember looking them up years ago and they were described as a finch dipped in raspberry juice!! :)
April 20th, 2024  
