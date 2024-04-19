Sign up
Purple Finch
It’s been rather a finch festival in our backyard this week.
19th April 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
bird
finch
purple-finch
backyard-wildlife
Mags
ace
Such a delightful capture! They congregate in my backyard too. They seem to be very social with each other.
April 20th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
This purple finch is lovely and much more deeply coloured than my usual House Finches. We have an abundance of the house ones this year too and an abundance of robins.
April 20th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Gorgeous bird and exceptional capture. I remember looking them up years ago and they were described as a finch dipped in raspberry juice!! :)
April 20th, 2024
