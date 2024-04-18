Dundurn Castle, Brewhouse

Today we visited Dundurn Castle, a 40-room Italianate mansion built in the 1830’s in what is now Hamilton, Ontario. It was the home of Sir Allan Napier MacNab, railway magnate, lawyer and Premier of the United Canadas (1854-1856). Her Majesty, The Queen Consort Camilla is the great, great, great granddaughter of Sir Allan MacNab. The home was acclaimed for its modern conveniences, including gas lighting and running water.
This image shows the room known as the brewhouse. Because every great home needs its own brewery, after all. There was also a substantial wine cellar.
You can find more information here https://tourismhamilton.com/partner/dundurn-national-historic-site/