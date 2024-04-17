Sign up
Photo 1203
Not a duck
Today is cold and grey and rainy, so I’m going back to sunnier times. This is the same pond where I saw the Mallard. An industrious beaver motoring through the water, much to the delight of a group of children on shore.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Tags
pond
,
swimming
,
beaver
Mags
ace
Aww! Much to my delight as well. =)
April 18th, 2024
KWind
ace
Super capture!
April 18th, 2024
