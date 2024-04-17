Previous
Not a duck by ljmanning
Photo 1203

Not a duck

Today is cold and grey and rainy, so I’m going back to sunnier times. This is the same pond where I saw the Mallard. An industrious beaver motoring through the water, much to the delight of a group of children on shore.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! Much to my delight as well. =)
April 18th, 2024  
KWind ace
Super capture!
April 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise