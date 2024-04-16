Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1202
On the prowl
This male Goldfinch looks glorious in his breeding plumage. I didn’t catch the moment, but he was singing his heart out trying to attract a lady friend.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1486
photos
158
followers
110
following
329% complete
View this month »
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
Latest from all albums
1197
1198
1199
1200
283
1201
284
1202
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
16th April 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
finch
,
american-goldfinch
,
backyard-wildlife
Jen
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 17th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely capture in a natural setting. ( Unlike my finches who seem to just hang out on my ugly metal feeder.)
April 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! He looks very handsome.
April 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the bird and it’s vibrant color.
April 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close