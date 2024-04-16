Previous
On the prowl by ljmanning
Photo 1202

On the prowl

This male Goldfinch looks glorious in his breeding plumage. I didn’t catch the moment, but he was singing his heart out trying to attract a lady friend.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

LManning (Laura)

Jen ace
Beautiful capture!
April 17th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely capture in a natural setting. ( Unlike my finches who seem to just hang out on my ugly metal feeder.)
April 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! He looks very handsome.
April 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the bird and it’s vibrant color.
April 17th, 2024  
