Previous
Photo 1201
Pretty Little Mallard
A male Mallard duck enjoying yesterday’s sun and mild temperatures. That little curled tail makes me smile every time.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Tags
reflection
duck
pond
mallard
Mags
ace
Gorgeous!
April 16th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
Nice, rippled reflections!
April 16th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty and love the reflections!
April 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture and the reflection is amazing
April 16th, 2024
