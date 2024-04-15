Previous
Pretty Little Mallard by ljmanning
Photo 1201

Pretty Little Mallard

A male Mallard duck enjoying yesterday’s sun and mild temperatures. That little curled tail makes me smile every time.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
Gorgeous!
April 16th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
Nice, rippled reflections!
April 16th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty and love the reflections!
April 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture and the reflection is amazing
April 16th, 2024  
