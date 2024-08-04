Sign up
Previous
Photo 1312
A bird’s eye view of intermission
Looking down to the lobby from the balcony level of a local theatre.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
3
2
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
4th August 2024 3:01pm
crowd
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
theatre
,
lobby
Corinne C
Spectacular pov
August 5th, 2024
Mags
Fantastic POV and b&w!
August 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
I love the pov and the choice of b&w.
August 5th, 2024
