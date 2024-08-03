Previous
The Morning After The Night Before by ljmanning
Photo 1311

The Morning After The Night Before

This is Petey, the guard llama at the goat farm, looking like he just came off a three day bender. I think we woke him up.
For the song title challenge - https://youtu.be/RGytCCRtGlc?si=Vh2S62yDVGruX5pH
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! I get a chuckle out of your capture and title. Too cute and too real!
August 4th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Such a cute bed head.
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise