Toronto Railway Company 1326

From the days when beauty and utility were equally valued…



Car 1326 was the first artifact in the collection of the Halton County Radial Railway Museum. The museum houses more than 70 cars from electric rail of various kinds, and there is a 2km track where many of them operate. A few that were beyond saving have been left to deteriorate, which is where yesterday’s image came from.



Car 1326 was built in 1910 and retired in 1951. It was the last wooden streetcar retired by the Toronto Transit Commission. It is fully restored and operational.