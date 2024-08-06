Previous
Toronto Railway Company 1326

From the days when beauty and utility were equally valued…

Car 1326 was the first artifact in the collection of the Halton County Radial Railway Museum. The museum houses more than 70 cars from electric rail of various kinds, and there is a 2km track where many of them operate. A few that were beyond saving have been left to deteriorate, which is where yesterday’s image came from.

Car 1326 was built in 1910 and retired in 1951. It was the last wooden streetcar retired by the Toronto Transit Commission. It is fully restored and operational.
Joanne Diochon ace
I love this. Halton County? I need to look that up and maybe go there some time. Looks like fun.
August 7th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
The old saying, "They sure don't make them like they used to" does work with this beautiful rail car.
August 7th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Excellent composition & capture! Beautiful warm wood tones and lighting!
August 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeously-restored street car!
August 7th, 2024  
