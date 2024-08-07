Previous
Pretty girl by ljmanning
Pretty girl

A sweet juvenile female Northern Cardinal surveying the yard during a rain shower. She and her brother have been hanging around since they fledged.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Barb ace
Beautiful bird. Beautiful bokeh!
August 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh wow! That would make a gorgeous Christmas card. I'll give you my address when you're ready to send them. =)
August 8th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Love your capture of this beautiful bird.
August 8th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a wonderful background for this stunning bird! Fav...
August 8th, 2024  
