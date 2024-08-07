Sign up
Previous
Photo 1315
Pretty girl
A sweet juvenile female Northern Cardinal surveying the yard during a rain shower. She and her brother have been hanging around since they fledged.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
4
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1615
photos
152
followers
110
following
360% complete
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
6th August 2024 12:11pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
backyard-wildlife
,
northern-cardinal
Barb
ace
Beautiful bird. Beautiful bokeh!
August 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh wow! That would make a gorgeous Christmas card. I'll give you my address when you're ready to send them. =)
August 8th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Love your capture of this beautiful bird.
August 8th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a wonderful background for this stunning bird! Fav...
August 8th, 2024
