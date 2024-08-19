Sign up
Photo 1327
Photo 1327
Last of the Cannas
I gave our neighbour’s canna lily the glamour shot treatment.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss
1629
photos
153
followers
111
following
363% complete
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
302
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
19th August 2024 5:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
lily
,
canna-lily
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It is definitely glamorous
August 20th, 2024
