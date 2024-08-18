Sign up
Previous
Photo 1326
Skyscraper Metropolis
Towers, towers everywhere. A bit better on black, I think.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
4
5
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
17th August 2024 10:38am
city
architecture
building
skyscraper
urban
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome pov
August 19th, 2024
Barb
Terrific pov!
August 19th, 2024
Corinne C
Fantastic POV
August 19th, 2024
amyK
Well captured
August 19th, 2024
