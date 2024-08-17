Previous
Toronto Skyline by ljmanning
Toronto Skyline

A wonderful view of Toronto from Ward’s Island. Despite a day of threatened storms, rainfall warnings, and an actual tornado an hour away, the outdoor wedding we attended went off without a hitch.
No filters applied - it was just very cool light.
LManning (Laura)

amyK ace
Love this; wonderful blues
August 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful capture!
August 18th, 2024  
