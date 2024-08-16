Sign up
Photo 1324
Night on Lake Ontario
The view from our 30th floor hotel room. A packed weekend ahead - we’re in Toronto for a family wedding. Will catch up with all your lovely images in a couple of days!
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1626
photos
153
followers
111
following
362% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
16th August 2024 8:44pm
Tags
night
,
lights
,
city
,
skyline
,
toronto
