Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1323
Pollinator at Work
It was hot, sunny and humid today, and the bees they were a-buzzin’.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1625
photos
152
followers
111
following
362% complete
View this month »
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
Latest from all albums
1317
1318
1319
1320
302
1321
1322
1323
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th August 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
insect
,
garden
,
carpenter-bee
Mags
ace
Superb macro!
August 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
I just noticed that this is true carpenter bumble bee form. He's made a hole in the throat of the flower to get the nectar vs. working his way from the opening of the flower. Really outstanding shot!
August 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of the details.
August 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
@marlboromaam
Yep, hard at it! We have lots of carpenter bees around here. I love to watch them. And thank you!
August 16th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
August 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close