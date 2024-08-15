Previous
Pollinator at Work by ljmanning
Photo 1323

Pollinator at Work

It was hot, sunny and humid today, and the bees they were a-buzzin’.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
362% complete

Mags ace
Superb macro!
August 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
I just noticed that this is true carpenter bumble bee form. He's made a hole in the throat of the flower to get the nectar vs. working his way from the opening of the flower. Really outstanding shot!
August 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the details.
August 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
@marlboromaam Yep, hard at it! We have lots of carpenter bees around here. I love to watch them. And thank you!
August 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
August 16th, 2024  
