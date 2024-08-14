Sign up
Previous
Photo 1322
That one…right…THERE.
Getting at the offending feather can require some contortions, if you’re a duck.
The odd green streaks are not an artefact; there were grasses blowing in the wind. I kind of liked the effect.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1624
photos
152
followers
110
following
362% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th August 2024 1:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
duck
,
feathers
,
drake
,
preening
Mags
ace
It's a lovely capture. I've been trying more shots with a bit of a blurry foreground.
August 15th, 2024
Barb
ace
Such a marvelous photo, Laura! Impeccable clarity and color!
August 15th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely close up of this duck. I also like the soft water behind her reflecting the blue sky and fluffy white clouds.
August 15th, 2024
