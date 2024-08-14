Previous
That one…right…THERE. by ljmanning
Photo 1322

That one…right…THERE.

Getting at the offending feather can require some contortions, if you’re a duck.
The odd green streaks are not an artefact; there were grasses blowing in the wind. I kind of liked the effect.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's a lovely capture. I've been trying more shots with a bit of a blurry foreground.
August 15th, 2024  
Barb ace
Such a marvelous photo, Laura! Impeccable clarity and color!
August 15th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely close up of this duck. I also like the soft water behind her reflecting the blue sky and fluffy white clouds.
August 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise