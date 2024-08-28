Sign up
Photo 1336
A majestic fly past
Lens too short, light too low, photographer too slow, but I liked it anyway. My project, my rules.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1648
photos
154
followers
111
following
Tags
bird
,
holiday
,
heron
,
great-blue-heron
,
little-mississagagon-lake
