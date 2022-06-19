Previous
Happy Father’s Day! Grateful for my husband and his love for our kids. Praying he tests negative soon!
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot.
June 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Love the colour! I was not aware that your hubby was positive, crossing fingers for a negative test.
June 21st, 2022  
