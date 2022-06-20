Previous
Next
Home 11 by loweygrace
Photo 3457

Home 11

Shelby’s 11th day. His PCR test from Saturday is positive. He’s feeling exhausted. My PCR results are negative but the dr thinks my stomach flu is connected to covid. I’ve never heard anything like that!
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise