My mother had many gorgeous orchids of which one was gifted me when she passed in 2016. Last year I killed it and couldn’t forgive myself. Well, my son didn’t hesitate to buy me -not only one orchid -but 2 since then! He also wanted to try to grow one… so now we have a little collection of blooming orchids!



Yes, Shelby is still positive and I’m feeling much better!