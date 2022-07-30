Previous
Gifts from the Garden by loweygrace
Photo 3497

Gifts from the Garden

I was surprised as I looked back at my July photos to see nothing posted on my birthday! Here’s a photo of the gifts our garden gave me….figs, tomatoes and scallions!
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

