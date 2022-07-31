Previous
Crazy Weather by loweygrace
Crazy Weather

We drove to St George, Utah from the LA area today. This photo is near Baker, Ca where there was a sand storm mixed with thunderstorms!
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Lois

@loweygrace
