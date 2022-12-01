Sign up
Photo 3610
Ornaments!
Starting my month of ornaments with my newest one this year! From our trip to Breckenridge, Colorado in August. We had a wonderful week of hiking in the beautiful mountains!
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
2
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
3619
photos
84
followers
77
following
989% complete
View this month »
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
Babs
ace
What a lovely ornament and a reminder of your visit
December 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
How beautiful, I always look forward to your month of ornaments Lois :-)
December 2nd, 2022
