Ornaments! by loweygrace
Ornaments!

Starting my month of ornaments with my newest one this year! From our trip to Breckenridge, Colorado in August. We had a wonderful week of hiking in the beautiful mountains!
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Lois

ace
Lois
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
Babs ace
What a lovely ornament and a reminder of your visit
December 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
How beautiful, I always look forward to your month of ornaments Lois :-)
December 2nd, 2022  
