Photo 3609
Sisters
I love this happy, sunny photo of my sisters! They’re just 3 & 4 yrs old on metal roller skates! My brother will have his 1st birthday in a couple months and I’ll be born the next year! I don’t know how my Mom managed!
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
3618
photos
84
followers
77
following
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
Babs
ace
Aw what a sweet shot of your sisters
December 1st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I loved skating the streets with those, but I was a little older
December 1st, 2022
Wylie
ace
Fab shot. I had metal roller skates too. Brought home from my Dad's sabbatical in the US.
December 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful shot, I suppose we all had them at some time :-)
December 1st, 2022
