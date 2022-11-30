Previous
Next
Sisters by loweygrace
Photo 3609

Sisters

I love this happy, sunny photo of my sisters! They’re just 3 & 4 yrs old on metal roller skates! My brother will have his 1st birthday in a couple months and I’ll be born the next year! I don’t know how my Mom managed!
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
988% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw what a sweet shot of your sisters
December 1st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I loved skating the streets with those, but I was a little older
December 1st, 2022  
Wylie ace
Fab shot. I had metal roller skates too. Brought home from my Dad's sabbatical in the US.
December 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful shot, I suppose we all had them at some time :-)
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise