Dad’s Sports Cartoons

Here are 2 of the many sports cartoons by my Dad for the Levittown newspaper that I mentioned on yesterday’s photo.



I haven’t a clue how to make a collage (obviously!) but tried Canva to put these 2 cartoons together. ( Not sure why they ended up cropped!) January will be my 10th year on 365 so it’s about time I learn a photo editing program!!