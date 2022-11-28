Previous
Next
Levittown, NY by loweygrace
Photo 3607

Levittown, NY

My parent’s first home. If you look close above the car, you can see my father’s artist “logo” (an artist and an easel) on the front of the house. The Levittown homes were built for returning Veterans and their families. When the original sales began in March 1947, 1,400 homes were purchased in the first 3 hours! My Dad had a sports cartoon in the local newspaper and was able to ask Mr Levitt for a spot on the long waiting list for one of these homes.
There’s so much to say about the Levittown homes - here’s a link.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Levittown
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
988% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How amazing, what and interesting clip! Thanks for the link.
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise