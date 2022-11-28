Levittown, NY

My parent’s first home. If you look close above the car, you can see my father’s artist “logo” (an artist and an easel) on the front of the house. The Levittown homes were built for returning Veterans and their families. When the original sales began in March 1947, 1,400 homes were purchased in the first 3 hours! My Dad had a sports cartoon in the local newspaper and was able to ask Mr Levitt for a spot on the long waiting list for one of these homes.There’s so much to say about the Levittown homes - here’s a link.