Dad by loweygrace
Dad

My Dad was an artist who worked in New York City for 25 years. He always had a pencil and pad to sketch people as he commuted on the Long Island Railroad. He met my mom after his time in the Navy during WWII and they had 5 children together. He passed suddenly from brain cancer at age 55 - we were told it was probably caused by the fixative spray he used for years on his charcoal drawings. Things I’ll always remember are his hugs, his humor, his bright blue eyes and his love for God, who he always talked about.
Lois

Babs ace
Another great photo of your family. So sad your Dad died so young.
November 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a sad situation, he must have been a wonderful man. You are so lucky to have the photos and memories.
November 28th, 2022  
Harbie ace
Great family photo! Your Dad has a kind face.
November 28th, 2022  
