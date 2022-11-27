Dad

My Dad was an artist who worked in New York City for 25 years. He always had a pencil and pad to sketch people as he commuted on the Long Island Railroad. He met my mom after his time in the Navy during WWII and they had 5 children together. He passed suddenly from brain cancer at age 55 - we were told it was probably caused by the fixative spray he used for years on his charcoal drawings. Things I’ll always remember are his hugs, his humor, his bright blue eyes and his love for God, who he always talked about.