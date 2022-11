Mom

My Mom had just finished her 1st yr of nursing school in 1948 when she quit to marry my Dad. She had 5 kids in 7 yrs and seemed to love every minute! After my Dad passed in 1977, Mom went back to nursing school - finishing when she was 60 yrs old. She retired at 78 and then took 9 month trips to teach English in Japan. I think of her everyday and she’s always the voice in my head encouraging me to do my best!

In this photo I’m sitting on her lap.