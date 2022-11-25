Previous
Jones Beach 1960 by loweygrace
Photo 3604

Jones Beach 1960

Grandma Estelle, Aunt Margaret and my Mom laughing at Jones Beach on Long Island, NY. The really fun thing about this photo… these 3 women never got along!
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
987% complete

Dawn ace
A very nice candid
November 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
How amazing, lovely happy shot though.
November 26th, 2022  
