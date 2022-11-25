Sign up
Photo 3604
Jones Beach 1960
Grandma Estelle, Aunt Margaret and my Mom laughing at Jones Beach on Long Island, NY. The really fun thing about this photo… these 3 women never got along!
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Lois
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
Dawn
ace
A very nice candid
November 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
How amazing, lovely happy shot though.
November 26th, 2022
