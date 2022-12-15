Previous
Ornaments! 15 by loweygrace
Ornaments! 15

My husband’s 2015 choice from our trip to Aruba.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Lois

@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love this ..there is something so pretty on blue and white china
December 15th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 16th, 2022  
